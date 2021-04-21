Aussie distillers get behind-the-scenes look at Bundy icon

Paul McLeay from the Australian Distillers Association, Montana Dennis from Poor Toms Distillery, Shannon Kellet from Wee Jasper Distillery and Bundaberg Rum Marketing and Experience Manager Duncan Littler.

Paul McLeay from the Australian Distillers Association, Montana Dennis from Poor Toms Distillery, Shannon Kellet from Wee Jasper Distillery and Bundaberg Rum Marketing and Experience Manager Duncan Littler.

Distillers from all around Australia made the trip to the Rum City this week to get a special behind the scenes look at what goes into our local drop.

More than 50 distillers part of the Australian Distillers Association (ADA) took a tour of Bundaberg Rum's distillery on Wednesday to learn some new tricks to the trade.

Local distillery Kalkie Moon also hosted the group for dinner and tastings on the night.

After what has been a tough year for everyone, Bundaberg Rum's Marketing and Experience Manager Duncan Littler said he was "incredibly proud" to be able to host the gathering.

"We wanted to throw out the invite and invite some of those other members to come and see how maybe we do things a little bit differently here," he said.

"But it's also for us to be able to meet some of these other great people in the industry and learn from them, one thing we all want is a great thriving distilling industry here in Australia."

Mr Littler said one of the key things that was different about Bundaberg Rum and the other distillers was the scale of their operation.

"We're doing things here at a reasonably large scale, however there's is a huge amount of process and craft that happens behind the scenes that enables us to do what we do everyday," he said.

"That's one of the things we were really excited to showcase, yes we might be Australia's biggest rum brand but behind that rum brand there are some fantastic people who are incredible passionate about this industry.

"Also too, the large amount of processes that go on behind the scenes to ensure we're still able to continue to make Australia's famous rum brand, but also to push the boundaries of rum and make rums that have been classified as and received accolades as some of the best rums around the world."

More than 50 distillers from around the country gathered at the Bundaberg Rum Distillery to get a behind the scenes look at how rum is distilled in Bundaberg and to learn some tricks of the trade.

Paul McLeay from the ADA said the gathering gave the up and coming Australian distillers the chance to get insights into how Bundaberg Rum have a powerful product and brand and learn how they can tell their story to develop a larger following.

He said in recent years Australians had become "more sophisticated" in their choice of spirits, leading to a growth in Australian distillers and premiumisation of products from well-known brands.

"You go to a pub people are specific about which beer they want, in a restaurant they'll have a wine list and pick the particular wine they want, but when they go to a bar and ask for a gin and tonic or scotch and soda it's quite generic," he said.

"We're now finding consumers are changing their behaviours, they're becoming more sophisticated about it.

"They're being specific about the product and as they're changing their consumer behaviours, from less beer to more spirits and then in the spirits category to more premium and that's what's lead to a growth in the amount of Australian distillers."

One distiller to make the trip to Bundy was Trudy Dickson from Ambleside Distillers in Hahndorf, South Australia.

She said at their distillery they were expanding and were keen to learn about things around safety.

"Safety is a huge concern so we took the opportunity to come up and check out how a large manufacturing plant handles some of the compliance requirements we have to meet," she said.

"It's great to be able to travel again and come together as a sector, there's nothing like being face-to-face and sharing and supporting each other."

Paul McLeay from the Australian Distillers Association, Montana Dennis from Poor Toms Distillery, Shannon Kellet from Wee Jasper Distillery and Bundaberg Rum Marketing and Experience Manager Duncan Littler.

David Ridden from Granddad Jack's Craft Distillery on the Gold Coast also made the trip to Bundaberg said it was great the industry could come together.

"It's good to see how the bigger operations operate, we all make spirits but we all do it in quite a different way, especially us smaller distilleries," he said.

"It's really nice to see and try and get some take homes, if we can get that balance between large-scale manufacturing and small-scale manufacturing I think there's a lot we can learn from each other."

While the gathering was a great chance to catch up, meet other distillers and learn new things, it also gave attendees to talk about things impacting the industry.

Recently, the ADA made a submission to the Federal Government with the backing of 300 Australian distillers asking them for tax relief to allow them to unleash potential.

Mr McLeay said the "unfair and unsustainable" tax on Australian spirits was holding distillers back from growing.

"Every time someone changes from a beer, to say, a Bundy and coke the government gets more than double the tax excise because the tax on spirits is more than double than it is on beer," he said.

"In fact, if they make their choice gets made in a pub the government gets four times as much tax as they would if someone got a draught beer.

"The Australian spirits industry is like where the wine industry was 30 years ago, it's got the potential to increase exports, to create more jobs, to get a much more loyal and passionate specific following. The only thing holding it back is the unfair and unsustainable tax."

More stories

BARREL O' INNOVATION: Inspiration in each drop of Bundy Rum

BIG BUNDY TRIVIA: How many of these questions can you solve?

DON'T MISS OUT: Activate your bonus for big rewards

Originally published as Aussie distillers get behind-the-scenes look at Bundy icon