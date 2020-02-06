Aussie cricket star drops the knee

Pat Cummins and Becky Boston will be walking down the aisle soon.

Aussie quick Pat Cummins has capped a perfect 12 months by proposing to Becky Boston.

The 26-year-old enjoyed a banner year in which he left no doubt he's the best fast bowler in the world while leading Australia to a series of victories on the cricket field.

Those performances led to a record $3.17 million payday when the Kolkata Knight Riders secured his services for this year's Indian Premier League - and he's spent some of it on a diamond ring.

Boston posted a photograph of the two having a picnic in a picturesque farm setting with the caption: "My forever person. I am the happiest girl in the world right now."

Cummins also shared the news on social media and was widely congratulated by the cricket world.

"Big boy. Took you long enough haha congrats guys!" wrote Peter Siddle.

"Congrats guys. A champagne to settle the nerves," added Mitchell Johnson.

Cummins went public with the Brit-born interior designer back in 2014 and she is regularly seen on his arm at red carpet events and cheering from the stands.

The pair have a couple of weeks to celebrate before the Aussie vice-captain heads to South Africa for three T20s and three one-dayers against the Proteas starting February 21.