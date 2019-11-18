Aussie cricket holds breath over Perry injury

Sixers' Ellyse Perry winces in pain after she injured her shoulder after diving in a catching attempt during the WBBL match between the Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Renegades at Drummoyne oval. Picture. Phil Hillyard

The Sydney Sixers face an anxious wait for further news after star all-rounder Ellyse Perry suffered a shoulder injury as they lost a WBBL thriller to the Melbourne Renegades.

A last-ball six from Courtney Webb launched the surging Renegades into fourth spot on the ladder, one place behind the Sixers with a dramatic two-run victory at Sydney's Drummoyne Oval.

Adding to the Sixers' heartbreak was a suspected AC joint injury which Perry sustained when she landed on her right shoulder after attempting a catch on the boundary.

The season's second-highest run scorer with an average over 100, Perry immediately clutched the shoulder in pain but stayed on the field, spending time in the in-field and throwing left-handed.

"Obviously it looks like she has a little bit of an AC injury," said teammate Erin Burns.

"But if anyone can come back from that kind of stuff its Ellyse. She kind of soldiered on pretty well there even though she was running one arm down."

For the Renegades, it was a Sunday to remember as they claimed a third straight win.

They needed 15 off the last over bowled by Marizanne Kapp to reel in the Sixers score of 4-139.

With five needed off the final ball, No.6 batter Webb smashed the ball over long on for a maximum.

"There wasn't too much going through my mind, just swing for the fences," said Webb.

Batting first, Alyssa Healy was castled for four by Leah Tahuhu off the second delivery of the match before Perry (37) and Ash Gardner (36) put on 63 to resurrect things for the Sixers.