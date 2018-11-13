How to get paid to drink beer

One lucky person is set to be given the most Aussie job title ever, which basically allows them to get paid for knocking off work early to drink beer.

Sydney Beer Co. is looking for someone to fill the position of Chief Clock Off Officer (CCOO), with one of the main requirements being a love for sinking a few cold ones with mates.

"Are you an avid bar and beer selfie poster? Are you more likely to know where to meet for a beer, than where your next work meeting is? Do you specialise in time away from your desk, enjoying the very best that Sydney has to offer?" the job advertisement asks.

"If the answer is a big fat YES to these questions, we want YOU!"

The company describes the role of CCOO as the first of it's kind and would suit the type of person who is more interested in organising Friday afternoon drinks than answering work emails.

Sydney Beer Co. has dubbed that special time when you get to knock off work and go have a few drinks with friends and family as "Sydney Time".

They are looking for someone who can lead the Sydney Time movement and encourage other Australians to finish work earlier to enjoy a beer with their nearest and dearest.

The perfect applicant for the CCOO must be highly self-motivated - or motivated by free beer - and take pride in helping people get the most out of their afternoons.

"You might be the person in the office who demands the last meeting of the day be held in the pub," the ad reads.

"Or the one on an All-Staff email crusade who constantly organises the 'Welcome drinks' for anyone new."

The CCOO is tasked with finding the best pubs in Sydney. Picture: Sydney Beer Co/Supplied

It might sound too good to be true but it is a legit job and it comes with responsibilities, which include:

Giving people insight into the best venues for Sydney Time around the city, with ideal locations having a water view or being in an iconic Sydney location.

Working with key venues to encourage Sydneysiders to catch up with friends over a few cold ones.

Visiting as many iconic Sydney pubs as they can each week.

Encouraging people to leave work early to enjoy a cold one at the pub.

According to the company the aim of this new role and the promotion of Sydney Time is to "take back 9 to 5 and get back to the essence of a having great time".

Co-Founder of Sydney Beer Co., Matt Siely, said they are looking for someone who is all about finding that perfect work-life balance.

Applications can be send into Sydney Beer Co. Picture: Sydney Beer Co/Supplied

"We're curious to find Sydney's ultimate work-life balance crusader who will take enormous pride in helping people enjoy 'Sydney Time', from the boardroom to the beaches," Mr Siely said.

"We enjoy our beer and good times - and we're looking for others who feel the same way.

"We're looking forward to hearing stories from prospective candidates who aim to make the most of Sydney Time and how they plan to get more people on board with the Sydney Time movement."

Prospective candidates should send their CV into Sydney Beer Co. along with a creative explanation about why you are the best person for the job.