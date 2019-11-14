Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Save the Children Australia wants Mr Morrison to rethink the decision.
Save the Children Australia wants Mr Morrison to rethink the decision.
Environment

Aussie charity gets nod from UN green bank

by Rebecca Gredley
14th Nov 2019 12:45 PM

AN AUSTRALIAN charity has become the first socially focused non-government organisation to be part of the United Nations' Green Climate Fund, allowing it to get up to $73 million per project.

Aid agency Save the Children Australia will initially focus on the Pacific region to help communities deal with the social impact of climate change, such as ensuring they have food, clean water and food security.

It's working closely with the Vanuatu and the Solomon Islands governments to create suitable local projects, which would then be put forward to the GCF for funding.

The charity was named as a GCF partner at a meeting at its South Korean headquarters on Wednesday evening.

Save the Children Australia is the local arm of the global charity, but has led the move to be part of the GCF.

The charity's CEO Paul Ronalds said climate change would exacerbate deadly disasters felt across the globe.

"It will also intensify conflict, displacement and migration," he told AAP.

"Children will, without a shadow of a doubt, be among the most vulnerable to the devastating effects of climate change."

The federal government helped create the GCF, which has been tasked with helping countries achieve the Paris emissions reduction goals.

But since getting the top job Prime Minister Scott Morrison has decided to no longer put money towards it, instead redirecting $500 million of existing foreign aid to the Pacific to help with infrastructure projects.

Save the Children Australia wants Mr Morrison to rethink the decision.

"The impact of climate change is already being felt across our region," Mr Ronalds said.

"Save the Children is urging the Australian government to re-engage and restart our contribution to the Green Climate Fund."

The fund was recently replenished with about $14 billion from a total of 27 countries.

More Stories

Show More
charity green activists not for profit save the children united nations

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Anger and frustration as locals fear for families and pets

        premium_icon Anger and frustration as locals fear for families and pets

        News THERE are scenes of anger and frustration as locals wait on Woodgate Road while fireys continue to do everything they can to hold the flames at bay.

        First look: Last stage of $32M hospital expansion

        premium_icon First look: Last stage of $32M hospital expansion

        News Friendlies Society Private Hospital has released concept photos of what their $32M...

        UPDATE: Buxton residents should prepare to leave

        UPDATE: Buxton residents should prepare to leave

        Environment Most recent updates on the region's blazes