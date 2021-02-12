Aussie CEO James Symond lists for $16m

Aussie Home Loans CEO James Symond has listed his double apartment with a $16m price guide.

Aussie Home Loans CEO James Symond is selling his Walsh Bay double apartment with a $16m price guide - and the timing couldn't be better.

The prestige market is booming - and the unique pier development's fortunes are set to rise.

Belle Property Double Bay principal Alain Waitsman has won the prestigious listing of the three-bedroom (plus study), three bathroom apartment with four-car garage and boat berth at Hickson Road, Dawes Point.

The Wentworth Courier was given an exclusive tour yesterday evening of the single-level apartment on the fifth floor, which is, without doubt, the best amalgamation in the complex.

It's right up near the front of the Pier development, a few rows behind the apartment once owned by Symond's uncle, Aussie Home Loans founder John Symond, which sold for $16m in 2006 to the owner of Scenic Cruises, Glen Maroney.

The stylish lounge area.

That was the highest sale to date in the complex. Second-highest had been the $8.95m sale of John McGrath's split-level apartment in 2019 to healthcare boss Jane Shaw.

But CoreLogic data shows an $11m sale of a two-storey apartment on the sixth (top) floor on December 22 last year.

Previously owned by former Suncorp CEO Michael Cameron, it's been bought by Rowena and Wayne Hamilton, who were stranded on the Greg Mortimer cruise ship off Montevideo last March when passengers tested positive to COVID-19.

That apartment was considerably smaller: a three-bedroom, two-bathroom two-storey apartment over 226 sqm and on the eastern side facing the Harbour Bridge.

Aussie Home Loans CEO James Symond in his office last year. Picture: Britta Campion/The Australian

And Walsh Bay has grown in status since the John Symond and McGrath sale - James Symond's apartment now has impressive views of not just one Sydney icon, but two.

On one side: the Bridge is right in your face.

And on the other: Crown's new $2.2 billion skyscraper. The views of the glistening monolith were jaw-dropping from the terrace of Symond's western terrace last night, regardless of the fading fortunes of those behind it.

James Symond was one of the original purchasers in the highly acclaimed Mirvac development, buying the apartment on the eastern side of the pier for $2,365,000 in 2000.

He then snapped up the apartment on the western side in 2005 for $2.2m.

There are extraordinary finishes throughout the single-level apartment.

What followed was the master stroke. He called in architect Geoff Lopez, who learnt his trade with Alec Tzannes, and joined the two, creating a lavishly appointed apartment over 280sqm internally with an additional 80sqm of balcony.

John Symond's apartment, which was considerably bigger at 700 sqm internal, was also an amalgamation. But there, you can tell it was once two apartments.

Here, the apartments were stripped to bare concrete all the way through and completely refurbished from top to bottom to create a brand new luxury single-level apartment.

The fit-out is of such a high quality and classically beautiful that it could have been done yesterday.

The view from the western side of the apartment to the eastern side.

It resembles a luxurious ocean liner, with French Oak floors, Madagascar timber joinery, leather insets, and book-matched marble throughout.

The Barovier & Toso central lighting feature in the formal dining area has to be seen to be believed and the kitchen features the best Gaggenau appliances.

The master suite, with walk-in-wardrobe and lavish ensuite, is on the eastern side, while the secondary suite is on the western side, alongside another bedroom and study/fourth bedroom.

Symond and his actor/writer wife, Amelia, are in no rush to sell. They've moved to another luxury apartment while the magnificent home they're building in Kambala Road, Bellevue Hill, is completed.

They'd bought the crumbling mansion owned by liquor baron Gabor Kemeny for $13.2m in December, 2019 and are rebuilding.

Excavation is now complete and a new residence designed by Melbourne architect Rob Mills is to be built in what's a two-year project.

Originally published as Aussie CEO James Symond lists for $16m

The Barovier & Toso central lighting feature over the formal dining area is one of the highlights.

Views of the Bridge on one side.

And the new Crown tower at Barangaroo on the other.

Walsh Bay is coming of age.