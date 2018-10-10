Menu
ON THE RUN: Rebecca Greiner in action.
Sport

Aussie call-up for Greiner

Shane Jones
by
10th Oct 2018 11:18 AM

HOCKEY: The good news keeps coming for Bundaberg's Rebecca Greiner.

The former St Luke's Anglican State School student has been selected in the under-21 Australian squad that will travel to New Zealand in November and December to play the Kiwis.

Greiner was picked as part of an 18-player squad.

The selection follows Greiner being named in the under-23 Australian team that will tour China and compete in a tournament earlier in the month.

Greiner's selection comes after she scored a goal for Queensland in the side's 5-3 loss to New South Wales in the Australian Hockey League in Sydney on Saturday.

The Bundy player scored the final goal of the game but it wasn't enough to overcome the deficit to the Arrows.

Queensland plays the Canberra Strikers in the next round on Saturday.

australia hockey hockeyroos rebecca greiner
Bundaberg News Mail

