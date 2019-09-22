Aussie Bundy Big Bash sets new records

After intense bidding, Nathan Van Eekeren (second left) was the most sought-after player of the night with the Vikings making the winning and record bid of $4200.

CRICKET: In the first 10 minutes of this year’s Aussie Bundy Big Bash Auction, you knew teams were intent on making sure they got the best talent available.

The lists have officially been locked in for this season’s newest sporting craze in Bundaberg after the auction was held on Friday night at Salter Oval.

The four franchises came together to auction the 54 players who nominated to join the four already selected from the team from last year.

And from the get go, teams went above and beyond to make sure they got what they wanted.

Past Highs captain Arden Lankowski, first off the blocks, broke the record for an auction price when Betta Heat spent $3200 on him.

It was $600 more than what the club spent for Ryan Norton for the record last year.

But Lankowski had the record for only a couple of minutes before the next player, Brendan Handley, went for $3500.

Last year’s premiers then took the record to a new level, signing new Bundaberg player Nathan Van Eekeren for $4200.

The club spent more than 20 per cent of their salary cap on the one player.

“(I) was nervous sitting out the front while they bidded on me,” Van Eekeren said.

“I’ve spoken to a few of the boys at cricket (training) and they said it’s a bit of good fun and a good excuse to have another hit on the weekend.”

But even he was surprised to go for as much as he did.

“I was happy to go out and have one bid on me,” Van Eekeren said.

“Obviously someone thought I was doing OK.”

Van Eekeren moved from Adelaide to Bundaberg due to work commitments.

He played cricket for Adelaide club Sturt.

He said he did not feel under pressure having fetched the highest auction price.

“Personally once we start the number won’t matter too much you’ll just go out there to win,” Van Eekeren said.

Sixty players were picked for the four teams which have nine or 10 player changes from last year.

The season will start next month with Betta Heat to take on Searle’s RV Vikings on October 11.

TEAMS:

Takalvans Taipans

Luke Owen (C), Sean Stuchbery, David Boge, Sam Pearson, Daniel Beatty, Louis Myers -Macdonnell, Brendan Prossliner, Dale Steele, Mitch Parson, Mitchell Wadsworth, Rhys Grills, Mitch Waters, Shannon Smith, Steve Collins, Michael Loader

Betta Heat

Jarrod Laycock (C), Ryan Norton, Brendan Grills, Paul Jagger, Arden Lankowski, Kynan Hard, Callum Neubecker, Tom Kidd, Josh McInnes, Alex Claridge, Hayden Pope, Jason De Papi, Chris Baker, Ben Davey, David Mulhall

Searle’s RV Vikings

Shaun Rose (C), Lennon Childs, Dean Krebs, Blyton Pendergast, Nathan Van Eekeren, Kassidy Pollitt, Chris Napper, Harley Denton, Scot Irwin, Dan Hunt, Damien O’Neall, Luke Solano, Ashley Pollitt, Darren Jacobsen

Parklands Pies

Simon Kelly (C), Matt Jackson, Chris Duff, Andy McKay, Brendan Handley, Ben Howard, Trent Seeds, Eric Petersen, Jason Reepsdorf, Kyle Stallan, Michael Penny, Aaron Kelly, Todd Sommerfeld, John Balaam, Jamie Solano

DRAW: Betta v Vikings (Oct 11), Taipans v Pies (Oct 18), Heat v Pies (Oct 25), Taipans v Heat (Nov 1), Vikings v Taipans (Nov 8), Pies v Vikings (Nov 15), Pies v Heat (Nov 22), Taipans v Vikings (Nov 29). Searle’s v Heat (Dec 6), Pies v Taipans (Dec 13), Vikings v Pies (Jan 10), Taipans v Heat (Jan 17), Final is on January 24.