AUSSIE: Haley and Joel Van Rosendal are serving up green and gold lamingtons at Freshfields Bakery in the lead-up to Australia Day, with $2 from every pack going to bushfire relief.
News

AUSSIE: Bundy bakery serving up green and gold lamingtons

Crystal Jones
by
21st Jan 2020 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BUNDY bakery is going for gold - and green - in the lead-up to Australia Day.

Freshfields Bakery has launched their trays of colourful lamingtons in celebration of all things Australian -  including helping out your mates -  and in this case, those mates are people affected by bushfires.

Haley and Joel Van Rosendal, who have been at the bakery almost eight years, said $2 from each $6 four-pack of large lammies would go to bushfire relief, with the couple matching every $2 raised.

Mrs Van Rosendal said the green and gold treats had been popular, with 50 packets flying off shelves last Wednesday.
The bakery was expecting a new shipment of sponge mix today to keep up with demand.

"We did them last year and they went like hotcakes," Mrs Van Rosendal said.

"We thought with the Woodgate fires we'd do them again." 

