Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jolie King, a building designer, and Mark Firkin. Picture: Supplied
Jolie King, a building designer, and Mark Firkin. Picture: Supplied
News

Aussie bloggers released from Iran jail

by Staff writers
5th Oct 2019 1:14 PM

AUSTRALIAN bloggers Jolie King and Mark Firkin have been released from jail in Iran, Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne has announced.

"The ordeal that they have been through is now over," she said.

Ms Payne added that all criminal charges had been dropped and that the couple will be heading back to Australia to be reunited with their families.

The couple went missing around three months ago. The travel bloggers from Perth had been locked up for reportedly flying a drone, used to capture footage for their popular videos.

Jolie King, a building designer, and Mark Firkin, an Australian construction manager were being held in a prison north of Tehran-Evin Prison. Picture: Supplied.
Jolie King, a building designer, and Mark Firkin, an Australian construction manager were being held in a prison north of Tehran-Evin Prison. Picture: Supplied.

The pair left Perth in July 2017 in a Toyota LandCruiser bound for the UK, planning to travel for two years driving across 36 countries.

"Our biggest motivation behind making the vlogs is to hopefully inspire anyone wanting to travel, and also try to break the stigma around travelling to countries which get a bad wrap (sic) in the media," they said in a post on crowd-funding platform Patreon.

More to come.

More Stories

Show More
aussie tourist bloggers iranian jail

Top Stories

    Health CEO saga: Second board member quits

    premium_icon Health CEO saga: Second board member quits

    News A SECOND Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service board member has resigned in the wake of this week’s sacking of CEO Adrian Pennington.

    Bundy justice: Juvenile crime doesn’t pay ... but victims do

    premium_icon Bundy justice: Juvenile crime doesn’t pay ... but victims do

    Crime A VICTIM has slammed the lenient sentences given to his teenage attackers as...

    Bundy MP’s new column: People power needed for Paradise Dam

    premium_icon Bundy MP’s new column: People power needed for Paradise Dam

    News Paradise Dam. It’s both extraordinary and awfully concerning to think that Labor...

    Businessman stands up for wife in court over drug charges

    premium_icon Businessman stands up for wife in court over drug charges

    News A MAN may have saved his wife from a criminal conviction after taking full...