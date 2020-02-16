Aussie's back on top in CycleFest

Connor Leahy crosses the line at the end of the Madison to take the win for It’s Live in Queensland at the CycleFest International.

CYCLING: "My legs are good, I hope your legs are good too."

It was the powerful message between teammates that set the tone for Connor Leahy and Godfrey Slattery to win the madison at the CycleFest International.

The duo, competing for It's Live in Queensland, dominated the main event of the carnival to win with a score of 36 points on Saturday night.

Leahy and Slattery, both teammates and part of the Podium Potential Academy based in Adelaide, attacked from the outset and set to overpower their rivals.

It worked.

The duo took the first two sprints in the 125 lap race before attacking in the middle part of the race to split up the pack.

The It's Live team then accumulated more than enough points to win the event before the main sprint.

But Leahy made sure it would be a perfect night by crossing the line in first to wrap up the win.

"Our initial tactic was to roll a couple of easy points at the start," Leahy said.

"We expected the field to be more aggressive.

"We took the first sprint and I said 'my legs are good.'"

The duo then attack in the middle of the race, which set up the win.

The combination won over half of the eight sprints on offer.

"Once I saw the opportunity to attack, I went for it," Leahy said.

"I didn't get away with a lap but I think it put a lot of pressure on the field, which got an advantage at the later stages."

For Slattery he was just relieved the last 40 laps was a chance for the team to soak in the victory.

"When I saw him went, I thought the opportunity was right," he said.

"It's a lot different to defend than attack, you've got that safety barrier between you and the second place team.

"It's a good feeling coming into the final sprint knowing that you can't lose."

This won't be the last time the two will do a madison together.

The pair have been competing together for the past two years and intend on competing together again in the next couple of months.

"Slatts and I work well together.

"We're at a level now that we are confident as a pairing.

"Next up is the Bendigo Madison and then to Manchester for the three day.

"It was good fun coming to Bundaberg."

Godfrey said the duo would take plenty of confidence from this to those events.

In the women's madison, It's Live won again with teammates Ruby Roseman-Gannon and Alexandra Martin Wallace claiming the title.

The duo won with 36 points after finishing first and third respectively in the criterium on Wednesday.

There are more results from the meet below and photos of the event on page 20.