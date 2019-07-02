Aussie avos could soon smash the world market

AVO-LUTELY DELICIOUS: Bernadette Connor and Kate Morgan with a smashed avo dish which has been very popular at the Alloway Farmers Market since they began serving them this year.

AVO-LUTELY DELICIOUS: Bernadette Connor and Kate Morgan with a smashed avo dish which has been very popular at the Alloway Farmers Market since they began serving them this year. Mike Knott BUN020719AVO3

SMASHED avo on toast is a popular way to start the day in Australia and soon it could spread to the rest of the world.

It comes as Avocados Australia looks into exporting more of the fruit as yields begin to rise.

Avocados Australia is expecting this season's crop to rise 9 per cent to 95,000 tonnes by April next year.

It's thanks to an increase in trees being planted in Australian orchards.

Avocados Australia CEO John Tyas said in the next few years the higher crop yield could increase pressure on the industry.

"There will be an abundance of avocados during our spring and summer months,” he said.

With the "tsunami” of fruit expected to flow onto the market, Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers managing director Bree Grima said she wasn't worried about a possible glut.

Last year Japan opened up to avocado exports from Australia, but the industry is seeking to reach into China and is asking for help from the Federal Government.

Ms Grima said they were looking to export more of the fruit to reduce the pressure on the domestic floor.

"In terms of production both domestically and internationally Australia is considered a small producer on the world avocado market.

"Australia exports less than five per cent of avocado production with Malaysia and Singapore the main export markets so there is plenty of room for expansion and with Bundaberg a prime location for production we can expect to see increased plantings in the coming years.

"Producers are working hard with the peak body to open up export opportunities and this will reduce pressure on the domestic floor.”

Ms Grima said the increase in planting was caused by grower confidence.

"Grower confidence in the industry is high which is why we continue to see new plantings come through and with recent announcements regarding the new Ag Technology Park through the Hinkler Regional Deal producers in this region will have access to the latest technology to assist their operations move forward and drive down the cost of production.

"Each growing region comes into season at slightly different times and the varieties within this region also assist with spreading production out from March to August.

"Prices tend to be high early in the new season which naturally tapers off as production increases and is a natural aspect of production.”

Up to 70 per cent of Australian households purchase avocados, which means plenty of smashed avo on toast.

This year Alloway Farm Market began serving up delicious smashed avocado and also use the fruit to make jaffa tarts.

"They (the smashed avo) have been very popular,” said Kate Morgan of Alloway Farm Market.

"I think people love them because they're a versatile super food and they're healthy.”