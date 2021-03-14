Aussie artist bringing his new music to Bundaberg

Michael Waugh will bring his new music to Bundaberg when he plays at Oodies Cafe in September.

Painting pictures of coffee brewing in Carlton, joggers running ‘round the tan and screams rising out of the MCG – Dirty River is Michael Waugh’s loving portrait of Melbourne.

The song is the first single for Michael’s fourth album which is due to be released in August and in September, he’ll be bringing his music to Bundaberg.

The album was produced by multi-award winning artist Shane Nicholson and the song Dirty River was written during Victoria’s lockdown last year.

“When you’re stuck within a 5km radius of your own home, you start to newly appreciate the beauty of your city,” he said.

“I’m lucky enough to live within walking distance of the Yarra, and on those precious masked walks, I became conscious of the importance of the river in the identity and history of my city.

“The river is so central to my home and yet I’d taken it for granted for the 30 odd years that I’ve lived here. I suppose that was the gift of COVID – I got to see my city through new eyes.”

While his first three albums have focused on Gippsland’s dairy farming communities, in Dirty River, Michael turns his pen to urban spaces.

In the musical tradition of great Melbourne-based songsmiths, such as Paul Kelly, Dirty River deftly weaves a sense of place with inclusivity and unflinching honesty.



You can catch Michael playing Dirty River as well as more songs from his new album at Oodies Cafe on September 23.

