Aussie aqua aerobic fun on Saturday

JUMP in the pool this Australia Day to help raise money for Bundaberg's four-legged friends.

Aqua Fitness and Fun will hold its annual fundraising event on Saturday to help Red Collar Rescue.

The animal rescue group is close to the heart for instructor Rose Fraser as her dog Macy was adopted from it.

Organiser Donna Keech said the service was vital to help animals around the region and praised them for doing so.

"Unfortunately, after Christmas they may end up with a few extra dogs so being able to give what we can is really important to us,” she said.

Previous years the aqua fitness group has helped a number of locals including Fiona Ward who flew overseas to treat her multiple scelrosis and youngster Maddy Pashley when she needed chemo in Brisbane.

And last year they helped Taryn Gollshewsky and her dream of competing in the Commonwealth Games.

"It's an Aussie thing to do mates helping mates,” Mrs Keech said.

The day starts at 9am followed by a sausage sizzle, there is no class fee - participants can make a donation.

It will be held at the Kepnock State High School pool, entry via Baird St.