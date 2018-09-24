Menu
The actor died on Saturday night
Aussie actor Damian Hill dead at 42

24th Sep 2018 1:12 PM

AUSTRALIAN actor Damian Hill has died at age 42.

The talented performer was best known for writing and starring in critically acclaimed 2015 indie film PAWNO and 2017's West of Sunshine.

Hill, who died on Saturday night, was due to start filming M4M on Monday - a modern version of Shakespeare's play Measure for Measure set in a Melbourne housing commission block.

Damian Hill in a scene from West of Sunshine
The actor, who also co-wrote and co-produced the project, was set to star in the film alongside Hugo Weaving.

M4M's director Paul Ireland told Fairfax the film's crew were "heartbroken" but determined to "regroup and forge ahead".

Hill also had roles in Neighbours, The Leftovers, Nowhere Boys and The Death and Life of Otto Bloom.

Hill is survived by his partner Beth, daughters Jordie, 24, and Frankie, seven, and stepsons Ty, 13, and Jay, 11.

