AusPost miss the mark by 16,000kms with Christmas greeting

WRONG ADDRESS: Moore Park Beach's Fiona Bugler has no idea how a Christmas Card missed its postage address by almost 16,000kms.
WRONG ADDRESS: Moore Park Beach's Fiona Bugler has no idea how a Christmas Card missed its postage address by almost 16,000kms. Emma Reid
Emma Reid
by

MOORE Park Beach's Fiona Bugler is scratching her head after a Christmas card destined for Scotland arrived at her place.

The card, sent from Doyalson North, New South Wales, via Australia Post, missed its destination by almost 16,000kms.

WRONG ADDRESS: Moore Park Beach's Fiona Bugler has no idea how a Christmas Card missed its postage address by almost 16,000kms.
WRONG ADDRESS: Moore Park Beach's Fiona Bugler has no idea how a Christmas Card missed its postage address by almost 16,000kms. Emma Reid

The airmail postage was stamped by Auspost at 6pm on December 6 and arrived at Moore Park a week later.

The only similarity shared by Ms Bugler's address and the card's addressee is the street number and name.

"I don't know how my address could be picked out of all the writing on the address,” Ms Bugler said.

"Different state, different postcode, different country and the letter is even stamped 'airmail'.”

She said the address was clearly written and the postcode, totally different to Bundaberg's, stood out.

"I'm not sure how they mistook 4670 from the Scottish postcode marked PH106LB,” she said.

"It's just the mystery of it all, there is just nothing in common.”

WRONG ADDRESS: A Bundaberg woman is scratching her head after a Christmas card addressed to someone in Scotland was delivered to her on Wednesday. The only thing the address had in common was the name of the street. This is a Google Map image of the Scotland address.
WRONG ADDRESS: A Bundaberg woman is scratching her head after a Christmas card addressed to someone in Scotland was delivered to her on Wednesday. The only thing the address had in common was the name of the street. This is a Google Map image of the Scotland address. Contributed

When the letter arrived she thought it was from her brother but noticed the sender's unfamiliar name as she went to open it.

Mrs Bugler said the cost of posting the card to the wrong place was $2.30.

"Mail these days is taking so long to get anywhere and now this card will take even longer,” she said.

An Australia Post spokeswoman apologised for the error, saying it appeared the letter was incorrectly sorted as a domestic item.

"Our posties work very hard to deliver the billions of letters we receive efficiently and accurately, but this time something has clearly gone wrong,” she said.

"We sincerely apologise for this mistake, and encourage customers with any queries about their mail to contact the Customer Contact Centre on 13 POST.”

After speaking with the NewsMail, Ms Bugler was on her way to the post office to see if the card could get a second chance at making its intended recipient.

