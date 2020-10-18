Aus Post gives neighbourhood centre program a boost

The Bundaberg and District Neighbourhood Centre has received a $2000 grant as part of the 2020 Australia Post Community Grants Program. Photo: File

BUNDABERG and District Neighbourhood Centre has been awarded a grant of $2,000 as part of Australia Post's 2020 Community Grants Program for its work in Bundaberg.

The grant will fund their project, 'Opening Doors', a series of facilitated connection activities to build mental resilience and allow participants to enjoy social connections and improve their mental health and wellbeing.

Bundaberg and District Neighbourhood Centre was one of 79 community organisations across the country to receive a 2020 Australia Post Community Grant of up to $10,000.

This year's grants program aligns with Australia Post's commitment to supporting mental health, funding projects that help improve connection and mental wellbeing in local communities.

Australia Post Executive General Manager Nicole Sheffield said she was proud to be awarding these funds during what has been an incredibly challenging year for communities across Australia.

"We know when we connect, we feel better," she said.

"The organisations we've funded aim to help improve the mental health and wellbeing of Australians by helping individuals and communities be more connected.

"The projects will help to increase community awareness and understanding of mental health and how to stay mentally well, and strengthen connections to mental health support services."

More than $500,000 in total will be awarded to not-for-profit community organisations across Australia, with the majority of recipients in rural and regional areas.

The full list of Australia Post's 2020 Community Grants recipients and more information about the grants program is available at auspost.com.au/grants.