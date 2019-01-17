Aus Post busts Bundy dad's snail mail meth delivery

METH PACKAGE: Brock Joseph Parks was fined $800 for possessing drugs, after sending parcels of meth he bought on the Dark web to a Bundy post office.

A FATHER who bought meth over the Dark Web and sent it to a local Bundy post office has received a slap on the wrist in the form of an $800 fine.

The Bundaberg Magistrates Court heard Brock Joseph Parks, 31, didn't want to "deal with local drug dealers”, which is why he had his drugs sent to him via snail mail.

The father of one pleaded guilty to the crime yesterday.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Klassen said on May 3 police were tipped off by Australian Border Force that a drug-filled package had been delivered to a local Australia Post office.

It was the same post office Parks had visited the day before, where he'd asked about the package.

Police found 0.5 grams of methylamphetamine in the parcel, and just one month later another package was intercepted, this time with 1.5 grams of the drug inside.

The parcel had been sent from an address in Perth.

When police searched Parks's Norville home on July 27, Parks admitted he'd bought the drugs from the Dark Web and had arranged to have them sent to a PO Box, then use the drugs himself.

"He believed it was a much better way to have the drugs sent to him through the post rather than go and deal with local drug dealers at their place of residence,” Sen Const Klassen said.

Parks then told police he had 1.5 grams of the drug on him.

Police seized 18 glass pipes which Parks said were for his own use.

Defence lawyer Matt Maloy argued Parks had no criminal history, and said he was the sole guardian of his two-year-old son.

As Acting Magistrate Neil Lavaring handed down an $800 fine, he admitted it was "on the low side”.

No conviction was recorded.