Audit the 'tip of the iceberg' for aged care facilities

THE Australian Aged Care Quality Agency yesterday published a damning audit of Blue Care's Pioneer Lodge nursing home, which cut its nursing staff from 24 to 16 last year.

The facility flunked 13 of the required 44 quality standards - including clinical care, medication, pain management and nutrition - during the unannounced spot check last month.

"The home does not ensure all care recipients are as free as possible from pain," the report concludes.

"Management is not able to demonstrate care recipients receive adequate nutrition and hydration.

"Staff practices do not support the safe and correct administration of medication ... slips and falls are not always documented."

A Blue Care spokesman said yesterday "immediate action" was being taken to address "process and practice failures" so it could comply "as swiftly as possible".

"Blue Care senior management and staff have been spending considerable time on-site working closely with external advisers engaged by Blue Care to conduct a detailed operational review and have already commenced implementing improvements to systems, processes, practices and amenities to address the issues identified," he said.

In August last year, nurses and nurses union members took to the streets outside the Pioneer facility to protest staff cuts.

"There's not enough nursing hours for the care that's needed, not even the glossy stuff but just the basic needs," Queensland Nurses and Midwives' Union assistant secretary Sandra Eales told the NewsMail at the time.

The Blue Care spokesman said in light of the report findings, a senior industry nurse advisor had been brought in.

"Clinical nursing coverage has also been increased at the facility," he said.

Queensland Nurses and Midwives' Union secretary Beth Mohle yesterday warned the failed audits were "the tip of the iceberg" and urged families to check on their loved ones in nursing homes.

"Elderly lives are being put at risk,'' she said.

The Anglicare Meilene Home for the Aged in Bundaberg failed 15 standards, including clinical care, nutrition, pain and medication management.

