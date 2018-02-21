Audit lists aged care home Meilene's nine fails

STAFF SHORTAGE: The audit found there aren't enough workers.

STAFF SHORTAGE: The audit found there aren't enough workers. delihayat

DISTURBING claims have emerged about Bundaberg's Meilene Residential Aged Care facility following a report by the Australian Aged Care Quality Agency.

The audit, carried out in December, found the aged care home failed in nine of 44 categories, including staffing.

"Care recipients report there are insufficient staff to provide care in a timely manner," the audit states.

"Staff feedback, observation and review of documentation indicate there are insufficient staff to attend to care recipients' care and clinical needs."

It also states that staff have not received recent appropriate training to carry out necessary tasks.

Meilene failed the requirements for information systems, with management and staff lacking in appropriate information to perform their duties.

The report also slammed the facility's lack of continuous improvement in health and personal care, identifying weaknesses in medication management, pain management, nutrition and hydration, skincare, continence and behaviour management.

Education and staff development also failed to make the grade.

Among the claims used to justify the failure to comply were that staff working with dementia patients had not received contemporary training.

Clinical care also came under fire, with the report citing a lack of adequately skilled staff.

"Care recipients' changed health status and clinical incidents are not consistently identified, monitored, reassessed or actioned in a timely manner," the report reads.

"Clinical care and review by the medical officer is not always undertaken in a timely manner and/or care is not provided by staff as directed and/or prescribed."

The audit also found that care recipients and representatives were not always spoken to politely, and that the privacy and dignity criteria had not been met.

Meilene's living environment was also found to be lacking, with processes for physical restraint to minimise injury not being reviewed in a timely manner.

Anglicare Southern Queensland said residents' wellbeing was a priority.

"After an audit, we were originally advised that 15 standards had not been met at Meilene, Bundaberg," a spokesman said.

"But after being given the chance to respond to the audit, that was reduced to nine standards.

"We take the matter seriously and we have worked proactively with residents, families and staff to rectify and resolve all of the identified issues as quickly as possible."

The report comes as Blue Care's Pioneer Lodge nursing home was found to have failed to meet 13 of the audit criteria.