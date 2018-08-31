ATW junior is off to trial at Brisbane Roar

FOOTBALL: Lachlan Scott will become the first junior footballer to benefit from the co-operative agreement between A-League giants Brisbane Roar and the Wide Bay Buccaneers.

The Across The Waves junior has shone this year.

The captain of his under-12s team, Scott was invited to participate in the Buccaneers' Skills Acquisition Phase Program, and earlier this season was granted permission from Football Queensland to make his Queensland Premier League debut in the world-beating under-13s team.

Today, he will travel to Brisbane to start a trial with the club, which could end with him wearing the Roar's familiar orange strip next season.

The agreement, which creates a direct pathway to Australia's premier football competition, was announced early last month.

The 11-year-old, who has also spent time at Diggers Bundaberg and Bingera, said he was shocked but considered himself lucky.

"I was surprised,” he said of learning about his opportunity.

"I love the fun of it really. Getting to pass the ball around with your friends.”

Scott said he found the game he played for the U13 Buccaneers a strong learning experience where he faced bigger, older and faster players.

He was identified through the SAP program, was tested in the Buccaneers' team, and will be one of just 60 players from across the state involved in this trial at the Roar. SAP co-ordinator Connor Gordon said Scott had shown what it takes to perform at the next level.

"He's worked his way and earned his spot everywhere he's gone,” Gordon said.

"Now for him to go to the Roar and trial there is the next step, and I'm sure he'll do the whole region proud.

"He's got the technical side, he's very talented, but what's most impressive is the attitude. He wants to win and wants to get better with every game.”