GONE: The black and green ATV was stolen from a Childers farm. Contributed

AN ALL-terrain vehicle has been stolen from an avocado farm, along with a tool box, chainsaw and a welder.

The farming property at Avocado Dr, Childers, was broken into overnight on Wednesday and Childers police continue its investigation.

The green and black Can-Am ATV has the words "Makhoma Farms” flash across its dash screen when it is turned on.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444.