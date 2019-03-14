Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Council News

Attorney-General responds to call for council death inquest

Hayden Johnson
by
14th Mar 2019 4:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Attorney-General will not direct the Queensland Coroner to investigate the death of an Ipswich City Council employee.

A petition calling for a coronial inquest into systemic bullying deaths of staff in local government was sent to Attorney General Yvette D'Ath with 470 signatures.

Ipswich City Council's Human Resources manager Michael McMahon took his own life in March.

Ms D'Ath said she would not direct the State Coroner to arrange for an inquest to be held into the deaths of local government employees.

NATIONAL 24/7 CRISIS SERVICES

  1. Lifeline: 13 11 14
  2. Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. beyondblue: 1300 22 46 36
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800

"One of the reasons for this is that the Crime and Corruption Commission has recently conducted two major investigations which, among other things, examined how abuse and harassment of council employees and a failure to support the reporting of issues by employees significantly contributes to the risk of corruption occurring at councils," she wrote.

Ms D'Ath cited the CCC's recommendations and work the State Government had done to dismiss Ipswich City Council in August.

If you or somebody you know needs assistance phone Lifeline on 131114.

attorney general corinial inquest ipswich city council lifeline yvette d'ath
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Man charged over break and enter in Burnett Heads

    premium_icon Man charged over break and enter in Burnett Heads

    Crime POLICE from the Bundaberg Crime Unit have charged a 33-year-old man with the break and enter of a house in Shelley Street, Burnett Heads.

    FUTURE BUNDABERG: We're fighting for a fair go

    premium_icon FUTURE BUNDABERG: We're fighting for a fair go

    News No secret the Bundaberg region has been through some tough times

    'He's very lucky to be alive': Man's 12m chainsaw fall

    premium_icon 'He's very lucky to be alive': Man's 12m chainsaw fall

    News A harness broke, causing the man to plummet to the ground