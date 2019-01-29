Attempted murder accused's identity revealed

ACCUSED: The man accused of stabbing a 38-year-old man at a Bundaberg North residence on Friday night has appeared in court charged with attempted murder and unlawfully wounding another.

THE man accused of stabbing a 38-year-old man at a Bundaberg North residence on Friday night has appeared in court charged with attempted murder and unlawfully wounding another.

Jinnawat Yusuk sat with his head bowed in the docks of the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today with cuts and a bandage on his face.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland told the court Mr Yusuk did not speak English.

Speaking over the phone to Magistrate Neil Lavaring, defence lawyer Tam Elabbasi asked for the matter to be adjourned to Wednesday.

"Given the circumstances an adjournment until tomorrow to seek further instructions would be appropriate,” Mr Elabbasi said.

Mr Lavaring asked Mr Elabbasi if he spoke "Thailandish”.

He asked if Mr Yusuk would need an interpreter if he were to make an application for bail.

Mr Elabbasi made no application for bail for Mr Yusuk.

Mr Yusuk's appearance in court follows events from Friday night, where he allegedly armed himself with a knife and confronted a 38-year-old resident after a domestic disturbance.

A physical altercation occurred between two men, which left a 38-year-old with a serious stab wound to the chest.

The man was discharged from Bundaberg Hospital on Sunday.

Mr Yusuk will appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court at 9am tomorrow.