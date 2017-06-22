Attempt to put vodka down pants ends in court

DANCER Dean Ingra couldn't hot foot it out of a bottle shop after a stolen bottle of vodka he stuffed down his pants fell crashing to the floor.

The smashed glass from the 1L bottle cut his bare feet and he had to be helped by a kind liquor store attendant.

Ingra, 28, who also spends time in Rockhampton and Agnes Water, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to stealing the vodka from a Dan Murphy's store at Clinton in Gladstone on August 7 last year.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said CCTV shows Ingra and a woman browsing the liquor aisles until she is told to leave the store because of her behaviour.

Sen Const Blunt said Ingra put the vodka down the front of his pants but lost control of the bottle and it slipped down and smashed.

Ingra suffered cuts to his feet and was given first aid before leaving the store.

Sen Const Blunt said Ingra had a 13-page criminal history.

Lawyer Gavin James said his client was part of an Aboriginal dance troupe.

"He admits he had been drinking that day with the woman and was mucking around in the store when he picked up the bottle,” Mr James said.

He said Ingra's history included a jail term for assaulting a police officer but his last stealing offence had been in 2013.

"He understands that this was just ridiculous, going into a bottleshop in terms of his history,” Mr James said.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said Ingra's criminal history was significant with entries for violence, anti-social behaviour and property offences.

And with his alcohol problem, Ms Merrin said it was not surprising he attempted to steal alcohol when intoxicated.

Ingra was sentenced to a month's jail, immediately suspended for four months.