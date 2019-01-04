Menu
MOTORSPORT: Billy MacDonald is competing in the junior sedan state titles in Gympie.
Attacking to the Macs at state titles

Shane Jones
4th Jan 2019 7:37 PM
MOTORSPORT: Bundaberg's Billy MacDonald would love nothing more than to beat his mates this weekend at the state titles.

MacDonald is competing with three other Rum City drivers at the junior sedan titles in Gympie tonight with Logan Eland, Hamish Derrick and Kurtis Peall involved.

"It's pretty fun racing them,” he said.

"I want to go out and beat them.”

MacDonald might want to get past them on the track but off it the four are good mates.

He conceded beating Peall, who has more experience, might be tough, but he definitely wanted to beat Derrick and Eland.

The Datsun driver is also aiming to do better than last week.

MacDonald raced at the Silver Crown in Maryborough but was unable to compete in the final.

"I did all right in the heats but I hit the wall and bent my steering so I couldn't be in the feature,” he said.

"I hope to qualify for the main final (this week).”

MacDonald said the best thing about driving the car was getting it as sideways as he could.

But he isn't planning on doing it this week to spin.

"I hope to do good, don't crash,” he said.

"I'm aiming for a top-20 finish.”

Supporting him all the way will be his father Jason.

He said the first season had been impressive. It included a win at Carina Speedway in the first meet this season.

"He's done well for his first year,” Jason said.

"I think he's very competitive, he's got that competitive streak.

"He's not sitting out there waiting for anything to happen.”

Jason is also hoping his son can find success in one of the last races for the car.

The family is planning on purchasing another car to help Billy get to the top after he competes at the state titles and the nationals next week.

The meet starts at 5pm.

