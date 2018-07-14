Attacker flees scene of Bruce Highway road-rage assault

POLICE are on the hunt for a person who fled the scene of a road rage incident on the Bruce Highway last night.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said about 7.43pm officers were called to the south-bound Maroochydore off-ramp, Forest Glen, responding to reports of an assault.

The spokesperson said reports indicated the driver of a car stopped, assaulted another driver and left before police arrived.

They were last seen driving south-bound down the highway.

The victim was transported by paramedics to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital with minor injuries.