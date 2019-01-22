Menu
A screenshot of the interactive map.
'Attack map' puts Bundy farms at risk of activism

Crystal Jones
by
22nd Jan 2019 5:08 PM
A LOCAL fish farmer has hit out at an interactive map alleging Bundaberg farms are exploiting animals.

A statement on the site says it took eight years to compile its list of farms across Australia.

The map is linked to the Aussie Farms Repository, an organisation set up to publicly draw attention to farming practices it claims are abusive to animals.

"We believe in freedom of information as a powerful tool in the fight against animal abuse and exploitation,” the website reads.

It then encourages members of the public to add farms or other facilities such as race clubs to the list and allows them to share photos, videos and comments.

But Bundaberg fish farmer David Harrison said if any of the "green animal activist idiots” had actually taken the time to visit Bundy Barra Farms they'd cop quite an education.

"We don't get paid for damaged products, so why would we be cruel to them?” he said.

While not currently running fish, Mr Harrison said when he started the farm, he actually implemented measures to make processes kinder.

The fish are either sold live or killed in ways such as ice harvesting, to stop them being stressed.

Mr Harrison said out of two-and-a-half tonne of fish, it would be a surprise if more than a kilo died prematurely.

He said it was upsetting farmers had no right of reply.

"It's a pretty stupid comment to say we're cruel to animals,” he said.

Mr Harrison, who spent about 30 years in the cattle industry before turning to aquaculture, said activists had no right to intrude on farms.

"I've seen these idiots on the internet where they raid chook farms and sheep farms... those animals would be so stressed out,” he said.

The farm map has been widely slammed by politicians and the the Queensland Farmers' Federation, who have called for increased penalties for activists who trespass on farms.

"For many farmers, their property is their business, their workplace and their family home, which, as a result of the map, is now a target for intrusion by animal activists,” QFF president Stuart Armitage said.

Mr Harrison said he'd recently noticed a large hole cut into his boundary fences and now wondered if it could have been linked to the map.

Minister for Agriculture David Littleproud labelled the website "irresponsible”.

"Putting the locations of farms online could be creating an attack map for activists,” he said.

The farm map lists several Bundaberg facilities, including egg farms, aquaculture farms and the racecourse.

Bundaberg News Mail

