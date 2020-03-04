Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
“How is that possible?: Joe van der Hulst at the pig and calf sales speaks out about the dairy industry.
“How is that possible?: Joe van der Hulst at the pig and calf sales speaks out about the dairy industry.
News

ATROCIOUS: Dairy farmers in global distress

Tessa Flemming
Tessa Flemming
4th Mar 2020 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN Joe van der Hulst returned to Holland last year, it was almost as if he never left.

The former Leyburn dairy farmer was born one of 16 but hadn't returned home in over 70 years since leaving in the late 50s for New Zealand.

"I was stoked to be back in my home country," he said.

"I saw the old dairy farm and the old school. It's all still there."

Mr van der Hulst said he originally left due to horrendous farming circumstances.

"You didn't what conditions were there," he said.

"You would milk 54 cows just to make a living.

"There's lot of bachelor farmers in Holland and now they aren't getting loans from the bank because there's no one to pass on the debt."

The farmer lived in Leyburn for 12 years before finally making the move into town where he has been since 2004.

While he often attends the pig and calf sales, he wouldn't pick up the career again, given the current hardship the dairy industry is facing

"Over here, dairy has been ruined by Coles and Woolworths," he said.

"It's atrocious what they did.

"You pay more for water than you do for milk - how is that possible? "

More Stories

Show More
agriculter dairy farmers economy farmers primary industry recession
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man granted bail after police search Barolin St home

        premium_icon Man granted bail after police search Barolin St home

        News THE man was charged with numerous drug and weapons offences.

        • 4th Mar 2020 11:30 AM
        Man's warning: Elderly mum and dad scammed by 'friends'

        premium_icon Man's warning: Elderly mum and dad scammed by 'friends'

        Crime Man's warning not to trust all 'friendly' people

        • 4th Mar 2020 11:32 AM
        KFC trip after 12 beers lands 'foolish' man in court

        premium_icon KFC trip after 12 beers lands 'foolish' man in court

        News Court hears man had downed 12 schooners before driving

        REVEALED: Gladstone council candidates for 2020 election

        premium_icon REVEALED: Gladstone council candidates for 2020 election

        News The field is confirmed for the 2020 council elections.