Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO Michael Doyle
News

ATO applies to court to wind up eight Ostwald companies

Matthew Newton
by
18th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Australian Taxation Office has applied to the Federal Court to wind up eight businesses belonging to the Ostwald brothers.

The businesses targeted by the ATO include Ostwald Bros Transport, Ostwald Bros Mining, Ostwald Bros Investments, Ostwald Bros Equity, Roustabout Services Australia, Facility Security Services, BAS Aviation and Ostwald Accommodation.

Director Matthew Ostwald told The Chronicle: "We are currently negotiating with the ATO and are hoping to have this resolved."

The move by the ATO to wind up the companies comes off the back of the liquidation of key businesses in the Ostwald Bros empire late last year, which had debts totalling roughly $60 million.

One of those businesses, Ostwald Construction Materials, was able to be salvaged by brothers Brendan, Daniel and Matthew Ostwald thanks to a deal with a silent investor, and is now trading as a new entity called Surat Basin Construction Materials.

If no arrangement between the businesses and the ATO can be reached, the applications to wind up the eight entities still in the brothers' control will be heard in the Federal Court in Brisbane at 9.30am on April 20. 

ato ostwald bros ostwald brothers toowoomba business toowoomba development toowoomba list
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Suicidine machines could be triggered by 'blink of an eye'

    Suicidine machines could be triggered by 'blink of an eye'

    News Opponents of euthanasia have expressed concern at the creation of a “suicide machine”, which has been developed by Dr Philip Nitschke.

    • 18th Apr 2018 6:27 AM
    Cyber fraud hits home

    Cyber fraud hits home

    News Elderly targeted by online scammers

    • 18th Apr 2018 6:00 AM
    'CULTS, SATANISM': Shocking evidence in murdered cabie's inquest

    'CULTS, SATANISM': Shocking evidence in murdered cabie's...

    News Security guard exposes Bundy's past as key witness won't testify.

    • 18th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
    Driver holds on for dear life during highway crash

    Driver holds on for dear life during highway crash

    News "Hanging upside down I realised I was alright'

    Local Partners