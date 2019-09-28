Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
AFLGF

AFL ‘Atmosphere killing’ Lewis bombs at MCG

News

News premium_icon IN PICTURES: Prime Minister Scott Morrison out...

Whats On

Whats On premium_icon PHOTOS: Making the most of water park for the...

News

News premium_icon CAPTURED BEAUTY: 30 of our readers' most stunning...

Breaking

Breaking premium_icon PHOTOS: Police swarm university amid emergency...

Local Faces premium_icon 80+ PHOTOS: Huge turnout to country race day

News

News premium_icon 34 heartbreaking photos from Long Gully Rd...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Eerie silence falls over Drake as fire...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Glitz and glamour of 2019 race day

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Fire ban extended for Bundaberg region

AFL

AFL premium_icon Bay Power charged for the Wide Bay AFL finals

ToniAnne Spence: Best buddies Mason and William as Mickey Mouse.

Parenting premium_icon 50 fun photos from Bundy's Book Week

Michelle Williams shared this image.

Rural premium_icon PHOTOS: Readers share vivid cane fire pictures

The devastating scene as fire took hold of businesses in Nimbin's Cullen Street in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

News premium_icon FIVE YEARS ON: The day Nimbin lost its heart to...

Josie Cross, Amy Wharton, and Lindsey Nolan, of Gold Coast at Splendour in the Grass 2019.

Music premium_icon PHOTOS: The ultimate Splendour in the Grass...

News

News premium_icon DRESS-UPS: 43 cute photos of Bundy kids in costume...

News

News premium_icon GALLERY: VMR family fishing classic day one action...

Sarah and Trent Zillmann welcomed the arrival of their second daughter Mia Grace Zillmann, born May 29, 2019, weighing 3615g at Bundaberg Hospital. She's a little sister to Marli Jay Zillmann.

News premium_icon OH BABY! 50 of Bundy's cute bubs in photos

News

News premium_icon Heartbreaking photos from fatal truck crash

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Locals have a blast in Wartburg all for a...

Shane Collier: Ruby is 6 years and KRMAS Little Ninjas Karate.

Sport premium_icon YOUNG CHAMPIONS: 91 photos of our junior athletes

News

News premium_icon PREP PHOTOS: 2019's Preppies from our local...

News

News premium_icon Bundy's end of year to February bubs are just too...

Jason Smith, David Jenvey, Brendan Smith, Carlton Fearnside, Chelsea Rose, Livia Carl and Taryn Amos from Canberra at CMC Rocks on Sunday.

News premium_icon 300 PHOTOS: CMC Rocks 2019

Kathy Corones and her nephew, Hayden Ford.

News premium_icon PHOTO GALLERY: Sky high fascinator fascinates at the...

AFL

‘Atmosphere killing’ Lewis bombs at MCG

28th Sep 2019 5:22 PM

Andrew Bogut is always entertaining and outspoken and he has proclaimed that Aussie rock legend Paul Kelly saved the AFL Grand Final pre-game show.

Kelly came on to stage to belt out Leaps and Bounds and had the MCG rocking.

"And Paul Kelly saves the AFLGF pre-game," tweeted Bogut.

 

He was joined by a host of others in praising Kelly.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Kelly came out to sing some of his classics after young pop star Dean Lewis took to the stage and opted to try and get fans pumped for the Richmond v GWS showdown by singing... break up songs.

While his performance was well received it was his set list that copped a heap of flak on social media for being the wrong sort of performance.

Michael Schiavello led the chorus of those jumping on the Lewis performance accusing Lewis of "killing the atmosphere," at the MCG.

 

 

 

The pre-game was then rounded out by the always popular rendition of Up There Cazaly by Mike Brady, described as "football's anthem" by Peter Donegan.

 

But if people thought Lewis was bad they saved even more of their vitriol for Conrad Sewell's rendition of Advance Australia Fair.

Sewell delivered what was a fairly slow rendition of the anthem which featured some long notes, clearly too long for some.

 

Others simply went Sewell over his fashion sense as he performed without socks, which for some reason rankled a few commentators.

 

The entertainment came on the back of what was a nervous build up to the game for GWS fans with unbelievable scenes taking place at the ground as captain Phil Davis was nearly a late scratching.
Davis, who had come into the game under an injury cloud but declared himself fit on Saturday morning was then put through final paces in the rooms and even had to have a chat with coach Leon Cameron and team medical staff.

He struggled to reach top pace in a searching test, he went down to the rooms then re-emerged for the team warm-up.

Fox Footy commentator Mark Ricciuto posted on Twitter after the teams were named, saying he feared Davis could yet be a late withdrawal. But assistant coach Lenny Hayes said the Giants had no concerns. "He just had a fitness test. Looked to be moving well to me," Hayes told ABC Grandstand.

"I think it's full steam ahead and he'll play." The Giants had Lachie Keeffe on standby if Davis had to pull out.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

afl grand final dean lewis mcg paul kelly