Police accused of bribery during interview

A MAN accused of being connected to a string of Coast ATM thefts has claimed police made promises to him during an interview in which he admitted his involvement, a court has heard.

Christopher John Varley, Jason Mark Hatch, Lucas Michael Wagner, and Krystle Skye O'Reilly are facing 120 charges between them stemming from 11 alleged incidents where they're accused of attempting to steal and stealing ATMs.

Their cases were mentioned in Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning with the group not required to appear.

Lawyer Andrew Owens told the court that police had not yet handed over phone messages related to the alleged crimes, Mr Varley's recorded interview or officer notebooks related to his arrest.

Some of the messages are believed to relate to Ms O'Reilly lending her car to Mr Varley with knowledge of plans of the alleged crimes.

Mr Owens further stated Mr Varley wanted his police interview to be made inadmissible as he claimed officers made "inducements" to him.

Applications have been made to cross-examine the arresting officer as well as a witness who is accused of being involved in three of the alleged crimes.

The witness will be sentenced at a later date and has been offered a reduced sentence for his co-operation.

Mr Owens said the majority of the evidence against Mr Hatch and Mr Wagner was provided by the witness.

Police will allege the group stole about $200,000 and caused $35,000 worth of damage between September last year and March this year in a series of break-ins from Noosaville to Caboolture.

It will be further alleged they gained entry to businesses predominately via the roof and cut wires and alarms before using grinding tools to break into ATMs.

Mr Varley, Mr Hatch and Mr Wagner were arrested at the Big Pineapple after they allegedly broke into the Waterfront Hotel with the intention of returning to break into the business's ATM and safe.

The case will be mentioned again on October 19.