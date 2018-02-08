Mother, daughter in bid to shake off pole dancing stigma

Tracey-Lee Lawrence and her daughter Lilly,13, are taking part in a national pole dancing competition.

Tracey-Lee Lawrence and her daughter Lilly,13, are taking part in a national pole dancing competition. Warren Lynam

FOUR pole dancers, including the Sunshine Coast's own 13-year-old national junior champion, are about to help cast off the stigma around the sport on the national stage.

Tracy-Lee Lawrence, her daughter Lilly Lenord, Samantha Croon and Larisa McLoughlin will compete in the Pole Championship Series at the Arnold Sports Festival in Melbourne on March 16-18.

Ms Lawrence launched Bella Bliss Studio in Caloundra less than two years ago alongside her 7-year-old Bundaberg studio, and said she was excited to be part of the team competing in the competition for the first time.

But Lilly is no stranger to national titles, after she was crowned the 2017 junior national champion at the Grassroots Pole Dance Championships.

"That's pretty much the first national (pole dancing) comp for kids," Ms Lawrence said.

Lilly has been pole dancing since she was eight, and the pair perform mother-daughter routines at pole competitions.

"She picked it up pretty well just from being at work with us and learning what I was teaching some of the girls," Ms Lawrence said.

While that surprises plenty of people, Ms Lawrence said most people who came into the studio could see the classes were purely for fitness and fun.

"A lot of people think children shouldn't be on poles."

"We still run 'sexy' dance classes, but that's only for adults."

The upcoming competition will be strict in its dress code in an attempt to shake off old stereotypes.

Competitors will not be allowed to wear heels, and clothing must have a minimum coverage of crop tops and sports pants.

"We're not allowed to wear any sexy attire," Ms Lawrence said.

"Most comps are not that strict.

"The industry is promoting it more in a sporting fashion now, because the International Pole Federation is trying to get it into the Olympics."

Competitors will perform a 2.5-3 minute stage routine showcasing flexibility and strength-based moves, and will also be judged on technique and flow of the movements.

Ms Lawrence said the routine would take a "crazy" amount of energy.

"It's pretty tiring, I tell you, after doing 2.5-3 minutes on a pole," she said.

She said the sport offered a massive confidence boost to women and men who never believed they'd be able to pull off the manoeuvres.

"I'm 44 and I started at 35, and I didn't think my body would be able to do this sort of stuff," she said.