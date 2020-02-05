Athletes from around the world to visit Bundy for event

CYCLEFEST: A group of cyclists bunch together at the street race last year.

CYCLING: Athletes from all around the world will take to the streets of Bundaberg for the return of Cyclefest International this weekend.

Executive director for UCI Cyclefest International Jason Templeman said the event was steeped in history despite the recent rebranding.

“This is year two of Cyclefest,” Templeman said.

“But Bundaberg has been running an event for the last 72 years.”

Templeman said it was a UCI track calendar event, and would allow participating athletes the ability to gain the points they needed to qualify for the Olympic Games.

Competitors from Germany, Italy, Argentina, New Zealand, the British Virgin Isles, Japan, America, Canada, South Africa and Great Britain will all make an appearance in our humble little down half a world away.

“They’re using it as a chance to gain points and also have a holiday,” Templeman said.

“We’re tracking for about 250 competitors in the track cycling.”

But the grand total for all the competitors heading to Bundy will be three or four times this number, with Templeman expecting 700 to 900 competitors over the week of competition.

And while there will be several days of Olympic qualifications, Templeman said anybody with a Cycling Australia or Triathlon Australia membership could join in the event.

He said athletes from seven-years-old all the way to 70 would compete in the events and entries would remain open until midnight Friday.

As to why the event is being held in Bundy, he had an approach of “Why not Bundy?”.

“It’s a beautiful location,” he said and pointed to assistance from the state government that really helped push Bundaberg as a destination.

“Bundaberg has a really strong community area – we’ve really sold that well.”

All events including criterium cycling, velodrome racing, triathlon and golf will be held from February 9-16.

On Wednesday February 12 Targo St between Woondooma St and George St and the Woondooma St roundabout will be closed for the Super Street criterium.