Athletes' dreams at stake after massive funding shortfall

A SHORTFALL of more than half a million dollars due to a "tough telemarketing landscape” could mean Bundaberg athletes miss out on their competition dreams.

Sporting Wheelies and Disabled Association, a not-for-profit organisation funded partly by the Queensland Government but mainly by its own art union, has had to cut its support to dozens of local athletes including Bundaberg bowler Annette Goldsworthy and wheelchair athlete Nathan Donaldson.

Paralympic medallist Rheed McCracken has also been a recipient of Sporting Wheelies funding, having won the association's Junior Male Athlete of the Year award last year.

Sporting Wheelies sport and recreation manager David Bartholomaeus said the organisation was scrambling to find alternative forms of funding and putting its cap out to the Queensland community.

"The association is 85% self-funded through its Gold Choice Art Union, donations and sponsorship,” Mr Bartholomaeus said.

"In the last three years we have had a real steep downturn in income from that art union.

"The fundraising landscape is very competitive ... telemarketing has a bad name.

"Last year we were down half a million on expected income.”

Last year the association underwent a "restructure” that saw staff lost and the closure of offices in Cairns and Rockhampton, and it was also forced to decrease its Athlete Subsidy Program, which supported members to attend events with over $150,000 provided in 2016.

Long-standing CEO Ray Epstein departed last August, replaced this month by John Swete Kelly.

"In 2017 the association re-launched its Athlete Grant Program, providing $500 to 40 athletes with a disability across a number of sports,” Mr Bartholomaeus said.

"Nathan Donaldson from Bundaberg was one of the star athletes selected to receive support from the association towards his wheelchair track events this year, which include states, nationals and world championships.”

FABULOUS OPPORTUNITY AT STAKE: Lawn bowler Annette Goldsworthy has been caught short by a lack of funding from the Sporting Wheelies and Disabled Association. Eliza Goetze

Ms Goldsworthy is hoping to represent Queensland for the third time at this year's Multi-Disability Lawn Bowls National Championships at Raymond Terrace, near Newcastle, but has been told she will have to raise twice as much money on her own after missing out on a $500 grant.

She and her carer, Frank Mueller, are now doing everything they can to come up with the cash for airfares, accommodation and transport.

"A couple of other athletes I know have said they can't afford to go to nationals,” Ms Goldsworthy said.

"It's really wrong,” Mr Mueller said.

"So many of these people are already behind the eight ball when they start out in life.

"If I could get every man, woman and child in Bundaberg to donate one dollar ... we would probably have enough to give to Sporting Wheelies...to give these athletes the help they need.”

If Ms Goldsworthy does well, she has a chance to represent Australia at the international games in South Korea, for which she needs another $5000.

For her, competing around the country has been "fabulous”.

"I'm so honoured to represent the state and if I get a chance to represent the country it would be a real treat,” she said.

"I never, ever thought (after) having a stroke that I could get back into any sport.”

Nathan Donaldson's dad Paul said the support from Sporting Wheelies had been invaluable.

"Last year Sporting Wheelies supported Nathan and it proved to be vital funding to get him to state and national events,” Mr Donaldson said.

"Nathan is still supported this year under the grants program and although it is much less than was available in previous years, we are still very grateful for the support.

"This year as he improves we have a lot more events to attend - but less funding.

"We would like to see Sporting Wheelies supported so they can increase their support to the likes of Nathan and other athletes who are trying to achieve their goals.”

To support Sporting Wheelies you can enter their Gold Choice Art Union or make a donation.

Visit www.sporting wheelies.org.au.