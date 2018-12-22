Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman is in a critical condition after becoming pinned underneath a tractor at a Tablelands property.
A woman is in a critical condition after becoming pinned underneath a tractor at a Tablelands property.
Breaking

Woman critical after tractor rollover

by Andrea Falvo
22nd Dec 2018 9:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN is in a critical condition after becoming pinned underneath a tractor at a Tablelands property.

Emergency services were called to the private property at Wondecla, about 30km south of Atherton, about 3.35pm following reports a woman had become trapped after a tractor rolled.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the woman had been freed from the entrapment when they arrived on scene.

Rescue 510 helicopter was tasked to the property and the woman in his 60s was flown to Cairns Base Hospital in a critical condition.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said she had suffered head injuries.

critical conidtion editors picks tractor rollover

Top Stories

    Qantas's soaring airfares on Bundy mayor's radar

    premium_icon Qantas's soaring airfares on Bundy mayor's radar

    Business BUNDABERG Mayor Jack Dempsey hopes to board a flight of development with Qantas.

    Southerners drive Bundy's property market to new heights

    premium_icon Southerners drive Bundy's property market to new heights

    Property Panicked southerners turn to golden climate of more affordable Bundy

    Jewel developer responds after Minister's call-in decision

    premium_icon Jewel developer responds after Minister's call-in decision

    Business 'We jumped through hoops to make this happen'

    Lawyer clashes with magistrate in bail application stoush

    premium_icon Lawyer clashes with magistrate in bail application stoush

    Crime Solicitor intervenes, calls for change in DV hearing

    Local Partners