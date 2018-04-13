At what point are you a local in Bundaberg?

BUNDY LOCALS: Krystal Nolan and Katie Kelly say it doesn't take that long to be integrated into the community.

BUNDY LOCALS: Krystal Nolan and Katie Kelly say it doesn't take that long to be integrated into the community. TAHLIA STEHBENS

ARE you local?

It's a question many are likely to have heard time and time again, but what's behind it?

A sociology professor has shed light on what it actually means to be a local in a regional town.

Lynda Cheshire has spent years studying the phenomenon, including once undertaking an honours study in Bargara when she lived in the region for five years.

"The distinction of who's a local and who's not a local comes about when non-locals come into the place," she said.

"Regional areas were relatively quite stable for a long time."

All that changes when newcomers start arriving, triggering a process that can take years.

"There are streets named after local families in their honour," Prof Cheshire said.

"It gives them a sense of status and identity that they've got that status and newcomers don't."

There is a sense that those with generational connections to a place have a greater say because of their connection and investment, Prof Cheshire says.

"With places such as Bargara, with growth and development, there's a sense that new people want to change the place," she said.

The University of Queensland lecturer says newcomers will often join clubs and groups to connect with a community, but this can cause concern for long-term locals.

"For them it's a way of getting involved and trying to contribute but it can be seen as trying to take over and there can be resentment," she said.

Prof Cheshire says perspectives on newcomers don't come about through malice, but through a sense of connection to a place.

"It's not done as a direct insult to those who aren't locals," she said.

"By saying someone isn't a local you're making distinctions about your own attachments.

"They're proud and have made investments and want that to be acknowledged."

Prof Cheshire said for many, three generations was considered the benchmark of localness, although she recounts the tale of a former councillor who once told her it was closer to a 40-year period of residence.

"It's a social sorting of the population," she said.

"I think the more a place changes and the more diverse it becomes, the harder it becomes to make those sorts of distinctions."

Perhaps, though, the wheels of change have already started turning.

For Bundaberg's Krystal Nolan and Katie Kelly, it doesn't take much to be accepted in the region.

"It doesn't take long to be a local here, it's a small town and you can get involved easily," Ms Nolan said.

Ms Kelly agreed.

"I've been here six years and would consider myself a local. I'd consider someone local if they've been here over two years," she said.

ARE YOU LOCAL?

