At the peak of his powers

RECORD: Bundaberg's Matthew Otto broke the Little Athletics Queensland state record again in the U16 100m at the state titles in Brisbane.

ATHLETICS: There is no stopping Bundaberg's Matt Otto at the moment.

Continuing his stellar season, the 15-year-old won gold in the under-16 100m at the Little Athletics Queensland state titles in Brisbane.

In another impressive performance he also broke the record of 11.14 seconds he set last year at the LAQ Spring Carnival in Bundaberg.

Setting a time of 10.96 seconds in the heat for the final, the teenager won gold with a time of 10.97 seconds.

The times were close to his personal best of 10.94 seconds.

In a great final for Bundaberg, Matt was joined by fellow athlete Ethan Ennett, who finished sixth.

Matt's father, Murray Otto, said it was a good time to win the event.

"Since doing that 10.94s he hasn't been able to repeat the time and has plateaued,” he said.

"He did well here though and that time is very fast for a 15-year-old.”

Murray said though there was a reason why his son wasn't repeating the times recently.

This Monday the Bundaberg Athletic Club and West Bundaberg Little Athletics member will compete in the national championships in Sydney for Queensland in the 100m in the Under-17s.

"We've been setting him up for that event,” Murray said.

"We hope to get him at peak form for those races.”

And last week's performance was a good sign he is on the right track.

"He's in a good position,” Murray said.

"This is one of his last events for the season so we feel he is peaking now.”

Murray is now confident Matt can do well at the nationals.

"He said to me quietly that he can go faster than last weekend,” he said.

"We're hoping he can place and medal but at the same time we can't get too far ahead.

"He will compete against eight other fast runners who are the best in Australia.”

Matt will start his nationals campaign at 11.35am Sydney time. The final is on at 6pm.