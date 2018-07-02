At the crack of dawn spectators farewelled Tobruk

SEE YOU SOON: Project manager Steve Hoseck watches on as ex-HMAS Tobruk leaves the Port of Bundaberg yesterday.

SEE YOU SOON: Project manager Steve Hoseck watches on as ex-HMAS Tobruk leaves the Port of Bundaberg yesterday. Ben Turnbull

AFTER 34 years of active service as a Royal Australian Navy heavy landing ship, ex-HMAS Tobruk will meet her fate today.

The ship will settle at the bottom of the ocean off the coast of Bundaberg about 10am and begin a new life as a world-class dive wreck.

In December 2016, after the Bundaberg and Fraser Coast's councils mounted a hard-fought campaign pledging $1 million each, the region was chosen to be the Tobruk's final resting place.

She was moored off the Port of Bundaberg and prepared for scuttling up until yesterday.

Photos View Photo Gallery

About 3000 people crowded at the port to watch the Tobruk come into Bundy just before Christmas 2016.

While there was a much smaller crowd yesterday morning, emotions were high for those who had worked tirelessly to make it happen.

At the crack of dawn spectators crowded the river bank, some to say goodbye, others to say see you soon. Some wiped back tears as the last holding rope was thrown loose.

She was towed by two tug boats, and today will be joined by a third as she makes her way to the scuttling site, 40km off the coast of Bundy.

Project manager Steve Hoseck has been with the Tobruk since her arrival in Bundy.

He said it was the second navy ship to end up in Queensland waters - in 2005 ex-HMAS Brisbane was scuttled off the Sunshine Coast.

"This is a fantastic day for us, the project team, who have been entrusted with preparing the ship for scuttling. We have been working very closely with our contractors, Birdon, and it's a very proud moment to see it towed out, watching it be scuttled, is going to be absolutely unbelievable,” he said.

Once settled, the dive site will be a huge tourism boost.

"Four commercial operators chomping at the bit to start touring the world-class dive,” he said.

"It's been lots of hard work. I've been on the project from the word go. I was here when it came in and it was handed over from Defence to us and I'm seeing it go out today, so yeah, a very proud moment.”

"For me, I'm a diver as well, so I can't wait to dive it - that's what I'm looking forward to,” he said.

"Seeing it going down that's one side of the work, but for me it's seeing it underwater and developed into a dive site is what I'm waiting for.”