BE CAREFUL: Senior Constable Matt Hagley urges drivers to pay close attention to changed road conditions.
Crime

'At the best of times it's a busy intersection with trucks'

Elyse Wurm
by
13th Nov 2018 11:04 AM

WHILE standing at the newly refurbished intersection at Albert and Albion Sts last week, senior constable Matt Hagley saw a ute driver blatantly disobey signs and turn right onto the highway.

But the action is not uncommon, as Snr-Constable Hagley said numerous people had been caught doing the wrong thing since the intersection was changed three weeks ago.

A traffic island was installed at the corner of Albert and Albion Sts, while the island on the corner of Condamine and Albion Sts were extended.

A stop sign and left-turn only sign have also been installed at both corners.

Snr-Constable Hagley said police were concerned about drivers disobeying the new rules.

"At the best of times it's a busy intersection with trucks going through," he said.

Snr-Constable Hagley said drivers were only permitted to turn left at the intersection, not straight or right.

"The excuse I didn't see the sign is no excuse," he said.

But safety isn't the only thing on the line if drivers do not obey signs.

They will be fined $104 and given three demerit points.

Snr-Constable Hagley urged people to be patient and understand signs were enforced on both sides of the intersection.

The team at Beaurepaires Warwick, on the corner of Condamine and Albion Sts, have noticed drivers taking a shortcut through their property, so have placed tyres across their driveway.

Warwick Daily News

