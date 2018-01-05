At least three cars broken into overnight in Bundy

BUNDABERG police are asking residents to be extra vigilant after at least three cars were broken into overnight.
The thieves stole items including cash, CDs, tools, sunglasses and small items normally left in cars.
The cars targeted were between Takalvan Street and The Boulevard in Avoca.
Bundaberg Criminal Investigation Branch's David May is imploring residents to be vigilant when locking their cars.
He is reminding them to do a visual check when locking up to make sure the car is secure.
The cars, which were broken into, were parked on the street, in driveways or carports outside of the homes.
Anyone with information can phone CrimeStoppers 1800 333 000.