Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

At least three cars broken into overnight in Bundy

LOCK UP: BUNDABERG police are asking residents to be extra vigilant after at least three cars were broken in to overnight. Cars in Avoca were targeted.
LOCK UP: BUNDABERG police are asking residents to be extra vigilant after at least three cars were broken in to overnight. Cars in Avoca were targeted. Google Maps
Emma Reid
by

BUNDABERG police are asking residents to be extra vigilant after at least three cars were broken into overnight.

The thieves stole items including cash, CDs, tools, sunglasses and small items normally left in cars.

The cars targeted were between Takalvan Street and The Boulevard in Avoca.

Bundaberg Criminal Investigation Branch's David May is imploring residents to be vigilant when locking their cars.

He is reminding them to do a visual check when locking up to make sure the car is secure.

The cars, which were broken into, were parked on the street, in driveways or carports outside of the homes.

Anyone with information can phone CrimeStoppers 1800 333 000.

Topics:  avoca break and enter bundaberg cars cib crimestoppers. police takalvan st the boulevard theft thieves

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

Wet, wet, wet... 140mm falls in just four hours

Wet, wet, wet... 140mm falls in just four hours

MOORE Park Beach has copped a drenching as rain continues to fall on the seaside town.

CAR CHASE: Police release images of two suspected fugitives

The white Toyota 86 sports coupe crashed in Maryborough.

Pair believed to have made it back to Brisbane area

The force is with Bundy's new police liaison officer

NEW JOB: Dave Harris is encouraging people to have a chat and share their ideas with him.

Former air force officer switches uniform

Apple admits its products affected by global security flaw

The two security flaws have caused issues with almost all Apple devices

Local Partners