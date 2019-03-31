At least one person injured in two-vehicle crash

EMERGENCY services have attended a two-vehicle collision in Avondale, with one reported patient.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said there was an adult woman reported to have neck pain, who has been taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

The incident is believed to have happened about 3.25pm where Avondale Rd meets Rosedale Rd, with Queensland Fire and Emergency Service assistance required to help the patient as she was encapsulated in the vehicle for a period of time.

The spokeswoman said the woman appears to be the only person requiring hospitalisation.