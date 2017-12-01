Menu
At 101 Nancy jumped at the chance to sit on Santa's knee

Nancy McCarthy sat on Santa's knee for the fist time at the age of one hundred and one.
Emma Reid
by

BUNDABERG'S Nancy (Anna) McCarthy has done a lot of things in her 101 years and now she can cross sitting on Santa's knee off the bucket list.

The great-great-grandmother took the "cheeky” opportunity on Wednesday when she was shopping with her son at Hinkler Central.

SANTA 101: AT 101 years old Nancy McCarthy can now cross sitting on Santa's knee off her bucket list when she sat on Santa at Hinkler Central.
The photo was posted on social media and attracted a great response from the Bundaberg community with more than 850 likes.

Mrs McCarthy spoke with The NewsMail, saying it was all just a bit of fun, but was disappointed she forgot to make a Christmas wish.

"It's just something I've always wanted to do and now I have,” she said.

"But I forgot about asking for that.

"I wish I could live to 200. Ohhh no I don't, I've been there, done everything.”

Mrs McCarthy said one highlight of her life was flying in Bert Hinkler's plane at 11 years of age.

The secret to living a full and long life was looking after your body.

"An engine only runs as good as the fuel you put in it,” she said.

"I don't eat any of that rubbish from today.

"I drink nearly a litre of milk a day, my daughter brings home 12L at a time for me.”

When asked what was next on her bucket list Mrs McCarthy replied with cheek.

Nancy McCarthy with her dog Honey. Nancy sat on Santa's knee for the fist time at the age of one hundred and one.
"A box I hope,” she said.

"And they better line it with butterflies and pink satin.”

The only thing she wouldn't confirm was if she was on Santa's naughty or nice list.

