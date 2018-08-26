Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A fishing boat found off the north coast of Queensland.
A fishing boat found off the north coast of Queensland.
News

Asylum seekers on the run in the Daintree

by Chris Clarke
26th Aug 2018 5:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE than two dozen illegal immigrants are believed to be on the run from authorities, after an asylum seeker vessel made it into Australian waters.

It's understood a fishing boat carrying 27 people ran aground in a river mouth in the Daintree Rainforest on Sunday afternoon.

It appears to be the first asylum seeker boat to make it to Australia in four years.

Two Indonesian men made their way to a local boat ramp and have since been detained, The Courier-Mail was told.

The rest of the crew are understood to be on the run from authorities, with some believed to be hiding in mangroves.

Australian Border Force has been contacted for comment.

daintree editors picks

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Pitt announces shock resignation from cabinet

    premium_icon BREAKING: Pitt announces shock resignation from cabinet

    Politics MEMBER for Hinkler Keith Pitt will not be serving in new Prime Minister Scott Morrison's cabinet.

    Local Partners