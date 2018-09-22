Menu
READY: Brothers Aston Villa coach Glen Sparozvich is prepared to coach the side into its third grand final in four years.
READY: Brothers Aston Villa coach Glen Sparozvich is prepared to coach the side into its third grand final in four years.
Aston Villa coach is ready for a challenge

Shane Jones
22nd Sep 2018 11:42 AM
FOOTBALL: Brothers Aston Villa coach Glen Sparozvich is happy to take the underdog tag heading into tomorrow night's final.

Villa might be the defending premiers but come into the Wide Bay Premier League final facing Bingera who won the minor premiership and lost one game all season.

"They are in the same position we were last year, having the pressure to win after claiming the minor title,” Sparozvich said.

"They've only lost one game all season as well so there is pressure that comes with that.”

Villa have come into the decider the hard way, winning two finals after finishing third on the ladder.

If they win the side would become the first team to win from third or fourth on the ladder since The Waves in 2016.

Sparozvich said it had been a team effort after what happened in last year's off-season with the loss of plenty of players.

"We've ticked some big boxes already to get to here with two wins in the finals,” he said.

But Sparozvich knows the job isn't done.

He wants the side to win its third Wide Bay League/Four Cities League in four years.

"We did a light training session on Tuesday and looked at how Bingera might shape up and how the game might be played,” Sparozvich said.

"The focus for us is on how we are going to break down their defence.

Sparozvich said two players were troubled with injury but should still take to the field in the final.

"We've got our final training session (last night) and we'll assess how Jaryd Bennier gets through it,” he said.

"He was a bit ginger the other night after injuring his back against Doon Villa.

"I also need to contact Nick Jackson, who is based in Maryborough, to see if he is going to be fit.

"I'm hopeful both will play.”

Sparozvich said the side was aiming for the same result as last week against Doon Villa, a clean sheet and a couple of goals to seal the premiership.

The game starts at 6pm with the grand final on at Martens Oval.

    Local Partners