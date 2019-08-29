Menu
Past Brothers’ Kevin Sherriff chases down the Waves’ Clinton Horne.
Association accolades for Bundy league players

Staff writers
29th Aug 2019 12:45 PM
RUGBY LEAGUE: Bundaberg Rugby League president Mike Ireland has congratulated the league’s players on their achievements this season in the wake of the league’s awards night.

“On behalf of the Bundaberg Rugby League I want to congratulate all of the winners,” Ireland said.

“They were a credit to their clubs and the league.”

The Bundaberg Rugby League award winners were:

Minor premiers: Past Brothers

Club Champions: Past Brothers

U20 player of the year: representative Brendan Stewart (Past Brothers)

A-grade women’s representative player of the year: Skye Houliston (Hervey Bay Seagulls)

A-grade men’s representative player of the year: Kevin Sherriff (Past Brothers)

Rookie of the year: Tyson Miller (Hervey Bay Seagulls)

Volunteer of the year: Kelly Hammond (Eastern Suburbs

Magpies)

U18 player of the year: Bailey Robertson (Maryborough Wallaroos)

Reserve grade player of the year: Jackson Poulson (Eastern Suburbs Magpies)

A grade women player of the year: Nicole Curtis (Past Brothers)

A grade men player of the year: Matt Craven (Eastern Suburbs Magpies).

BRL semi-finals kick off on Saturday at Salter Oval.

