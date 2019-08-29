Association accolades for Bundy league players

Past Brothers’ Kevin Sherriff chases down the Waves’ Clinton Horne.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Bundaberg Rugby League president Mike Ireland has congratulated the league’s players on their achievements this season in the wake of the league’s awards night.

“On behalf of the Bundaberg Rugby League I want to congratulate all of the winners,” Ireland said.

“They were a credit to their clubs and the league.”

The Bundaberg Rugby League award winners were:

●Minor premiers: Past Brothers

●Club Champions: Past Brothers

●U20 player of the year: representative Brendan Stewart (Past Brothers)

●A-grade women’s representative player of the year: Skye Houliston (Hervey Bay Seagulls)

●A-grade men’s representative player of the year: Kevin Sherriff (Past Brothers)

●Rookie of the year: Tyson Miller (Hervey Bay Seagulls)

●Volunteer of the year: Kelly Hammond (Eastern Suburbs

Magpies)

●U18 player of the year: Bailey Robertson (Maryborough Wallaroos)

●Reserve grade player of the year: Jackson Poulson (Eastern Suburbs Magpies)

●A grade women player of the year: Nicole Curtis (Past Brothers)

●A grade men player of the year: Matt Craven (Eastern Suburbs Magpies).

BRL semi-finals kick off on Saturday at Salter Oval.