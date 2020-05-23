Assembling a metabolic team

Dr Stefaan De Clercq has recently joined the team at The Friendly Society Private Hospital, and specialises in a variety of procedures including Weight Loss Surgery (Bariatric Surgery), Endoscopy, Laparoscopic Surgery and Anti-reflux surgery.

AFTER establishing the surgical team in Gladstone, general and bariatric surgeon Dr Stefaan De Clercq is now in Bundaberg with a big vision for the future of metabolic and anti-reflux surgery in the region.

While appreciating the acute issue COVID-19 poses and the need to eradicate the virus, Dr De Clercq said obesity was still one of the biggest threats to Australians.

He said many patients who were mildly obese would also be suffering from reflux.

In his new position at the Friendlies Medical Suites, Dr De Clercq has assembled a multidisciplinary team for metabolic surgery.

This includes dietitians, endocrinologists, psychologists and himself as a surgeon to provide treatment for those with obesity.

Whether it was surgery, or simple intervention with a diet and exercise regimen, he said they want to give the patients what they need.

“I want to really focus on the benign upper GI surgery because I think I can really add a value here,” he said, which includes Bariatric and Anti-reflux surgery.

An advocate for gastric bypass surgery, particularly for young people, where their quality of life is impacted, Dr De Clercq said not only were procedures like the gastric sleeve irreversible, but it could also create issues with reflux.

Having done gastric bypass procedures since 2004, he said it was the only operation which was reversible and at the same time most efficient in reducing weight and reducing comorbidities like Type 2 diabetes, obstructive sleep apnoea and hypertension.

For more details or to get in contact with Dr De Clercq, phone 4153 0670.