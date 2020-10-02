Assault rampage and cop biting not enough for jail time

Indio Jasmine Williams leaves court after pleading guilty to multiple assault charges, including one of biting a police officer.

A TEARFUL Ipswich woman begged not to be sent to jail, despite pleading guilty to multiple assaults, including a biting attack on a police officer.

The woman blamed her volatile temper for her violence, as she faced Ipswich Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Tearful and at times sobbing, 24-year-old Indio Williams stood at the bench with her lawyer Amy Zanders, pleading not to go to jail because of her mental health issues.

With Williams's grandmother Shirley Scott also in the courtroom, Magistrate Elizabeth Hall decided to allow Williams a chance to change her ways.

Indio Jasmine Williams, from Raceview, pleaded guilty to seriously assaulting a police officer by biting on July 29, 2019; assaulting police; two charges of assault against two women on December 10, 2019; assaulting a woman at North Booval on July 20; obstructing police; committing public nuisance; wilful damage to a Mazda car on July 29 last year; wilful damage to a Ford Falcon in Woodridge on December 10, 2019; and breaching bail in February.

Police prosecutor Ricky Tsoi said in the last offence Williams was a guest along with other people at a woman's house in North Booval when at 5.45pm she accused the woman of trying to seduce her boyfriend.

In a verbal argument on the footpath, Williams began punching and slapping the woman in the face, causing injures to her eyes and nose.

"She told officers that she warned the female seven months before in not trying to hit on her boyfriend," Mr Tsoi said.

"She said she warned her again when the victim was gawking at her partner and she lost it and hit her."

Mr Tsoi said police sought actual jail time be served, saying Williams received a suspended jail sentence in June 2018 for assaulting police and wilful damage charges.

The court heard in the latest incident of assaulting police, Williams bit a sergeant on his left hand when police were called to a disturbance.

In another unprovoked violent incident, Mr Tsoi said Williams grabbed the hair of two females and forced them down to the ground.

Defence lawyer Amy Zanders said Williams was suffering alcohol dependency when she bit the police officer.

Williams had also been couch surfing for a while and had mental health issues including bipolar and depression.

Magistrate Hall queried why a doctor's letter to the court stated that Williams was unable to afford her medications, yet she received a disability pension and her medications would not be expensive.

"It's dreadful behaviour," Ms Hall said.

Ms Zanders said Williams was willing to pay $958 restitution for damage to a car, and was trying to control her anger.

"I accept that she has a condition that affects her ability to control her behaviour, her depression, but she behaves in this way continuously," Ms Hall said.

Ms Hall said Williams had to understand the seriousness of her behaviour.

"It is very impulsive behaviour. A soon as you feel bad you lash out at people," she said.

"It is terrible for them, and terrible for you."

Williams received a six month jail term, and lesser three month jail terms, with the existing suspended three-month jail term also activated.

She received immediate release on parole, however, with a warning that it was her last chance to avoid going inside.

"You won't go to jail today," Ms Hall said.

"It's a big scare but you are 24 tomorrow.

"You have had hard times but your grandmother loves you. She understands you and you are very lucky to have that."

Williams was ordered to pay $985 compensation.