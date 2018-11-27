Assault on three-year-old girl alleged

A BABYSITTER who has been charged with seriously assaulting a little girl in Moranbah in 2015 appears to be discussing a deal with prosecutors.

Matthew James Ireland (right) was in charge of the three-year-old girl at a Moranbah home on March 24, 2015, police have alleged.

Queensland Police Service has accused the 33-year-old of causing injuries to the girl, and he faces an allegation of assault occasioning bodily harm.

The charge is dated to March 24, 2015 at Moranbah. No plea has been entered.

The Townsville man's case was raised in the District Court in Mackay on Monday.

That came about seven months after Ireland first faced Mackay Magistrates Court over videolink from custody on the charge.

The girl's parents attended the mention of Ireland's case, as they have previously.

They watched from the court's public gallery.

Defence barrister Paul Rutledge told the court an indictment had been presented against his client. He added his "solicitor is making a submission to the DPP (Director of Public Prosecutions)".

Mr Rutledge added that "may or may not result in a resolution" of the case.

Judge Julie Dick noted a pre-recording of evidence was required as quickly as possible.

"Children of that age lose their memory of it," she told Mr Rutledge.

Judge Dick ordered Ireland's appearance in person for next Monday, December 3.

The case was adjourned to the same date.