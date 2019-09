A MILLBANK taxi driver was punched in the face while he was in the driver’s seat.

Bundaberg police said an unidentified woman struck the 37-year-old driver through the open taxi window in North Bundaberg at about 5.45pm on Saturday.

As a result of the blow the driver’s glasses broke, causing a cut to his cheek.

He was struck after two men shouted at him for allegedly speeding on Agnes St.